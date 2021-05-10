Deadline for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program is Friday

Some of us might need a little extra help this holiday, and the Salvation Army is ready to help. But you need to act fast.

NORFOLK, Va. — The holidays are just weeks away and the Salvation Army is getting ready to help families put gifts under their Christmas tree this year as part of the Angel Tree Program.

Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Hampton Roads Major Donald Dohmann said the program is for families who are struggling to make ends meet.

You have to apply for assistance and you need to act fast. The deadline to apply for the Angel Tree program is this Friday, October 8, at midnight.

“We know that there are families, parents, who have to decide, ‘Do I pay rent? Do I pay utility bill? Do I pay my bills, or do I spend those funds on getting something for my child, or my children, for Christmas," Dohmann said.

Children up to age 12 can get a free present this holiday. But families have to apply for assistance.

You’ll need an e-mail address, photo ID, proof of address, your child’s birth certificate or other ID showing their age, and custody papers.

Dohman said it’s an easy process and approvals only take a couple of days.

“We’ve got a little over 2,400 children that are approved. We’ve got over 700 families that have started the process, but they haven’t finished the process,” Dohmann. “What we’re hoping is that those families won’t forget that they started the application process.”