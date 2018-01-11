NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Salvation Army and 13News Now will kick off the 2018 Angel Tree season with Undecorate the Tree on Nov. 8.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MacArthur Center.

Attendees can grab a candy cane and adopt an Angel.

Each tag contains clothing size information for a child in need in the community this Christmas season.

Those adopting an Angel are invited to tour the Ice Palace before Santa makes his grand appearance on Nov. 10.

