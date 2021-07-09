It's been 3 years we got some "Uptown Funk" from Norfolk Police Department. We still love it.

On July 9, 2018, Norfolk police officers dropped their entry into the #LipSyncChallenge. They crushed it.

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to instant classics, it's pretty safe to say that the Norfolk Police Department dropped one on Hampton Roads in 2018.

In July of that year, it released its entry into the #LipSyncChallenge that started in Texas but quickly spread to police departments across the country.

Officers did some lip-syncing to pop songs, posted videos of their performances on social media, then issued a challenge to other officers to do the same.

The Corinth Police Department in Texas challenged the Norfolk Police to participate by sharing its own lip sync video.

Norfolk police sent a response saying they were ready to take on the challenge: "Don't Believe Me? Just Watch."

It was the teaser to what was to come, as well as a clue.

Then on July 9, 2018, police officers, firefighters, and more released a video that ran for nearly five minutes with an epic lip sync to Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk," featuring Bruno Mars.

The Norfolk Police Department said it chose Officer Christopher Taveras as the primary officer in the video because he bore the closes resemblance to Bruno Mars.

After the video's release, it seemed it was all people could talk about on Facebook and Twitter in Hampton Roads, and It led to personal appearances in the area by many of the police officers.

It didn't take long for people outside of the area to find out how good the video was, either.

In fact, it was one of the entries in a network television special called "Lip Sync to the Rescue." The Norfolk Police Department beat out the competition to take home the top prize.

Congratulations, @NorfolkPD on winning @LipSyncRescue tonight! Thank you for all that you do for the #MermaidCity! pic.twitter.com/2xOP2mZO29 — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) September 10, 2019