NORFOLK, Va. — The Guns & Hoses Charity Hockey Game will return to the Scope Arena on Saturday, March 7.

The game begins at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are also good for the Norfolk Admirals game that evening at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available from any of the players, or visit www.admiralsgroups.com and use code CHKD.