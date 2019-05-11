NORFOLK, Va. — A group fighting the Norfolk casino deal is using Election Day to try and gain some support.

People are out collecting signatures at different polling places around Norfolk. This is the same group that tried last month to file a petition to reverse the vote that sold land to the Pamunkey Indian Tribe for a casino resort near Harbor Park.

That petition failed to garner enough signatures, so the group is working on a new petition that would create an entirely new ordinance to block the casino deal.

Members of the group say the public needs to be more involved in the building of a casino.

