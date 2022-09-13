Anticipation grows for Pharrell's upcoming 'block party' in Norfolk

The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party near Downtown Norfolk, scheduled for this November.

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing a new event to Hampton Roads this fall.

The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party in Norfolk. It's scheduled for November and will be held near downtown, in the Neon District.

It's part of his newly-announced and first-of-its-kind advocacy group called "Mighty Dream".

Tuesday, Commune Restaurant in the Neon District was buzzing with excitement over the event.

"Oh, we're excited! Anytime you can involve students and you can involve multi-generations and have a conversation about how we can improve, that's powerful, that's life-changing," said Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law, the community engagement coordinator.

Jesse Neece, the events director for Commune, said they first worked with Pharrell on his "Elephant in the Room" event last year, where he met with local city leaders to discuss issues in Hampton Roads and how a road can be paved going forward.

"We were able to get a ton of student involvement. We were able to get a lot of chefs together under the veil of Commune and the Kroc Foundation," Neece said.

And the "Mighty Dream" project is a perfect follow-up to this event.

"So, what we're doing this time around is instead of bringing everyone under our umbrella and creating this event, we're trying to highlight all of these businesses," Neece said.

"We're gonna be having a block party here where all of the food trucks in the area will be coming through. There are three days, 10 locations and 15 events that are going to be including food and beverage that we'll be pulling everyone together for," Neece continued.

They hope to bring extra business to the companies that are involved in the big event.