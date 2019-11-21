NORFOLK, Va. — A former contestant for the show "American Idol" will spend nearly four years behind bars.

That was the sentence a federal judge handed down to 32-year-old Antonella Barba on Thursday.

Barba admitted she planned to sell two pounds of drugs -- including cocaine and heroin -- to people in Hampton Roads.

Court documents show she was in Norfolk after flying from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. in October 2018. Police got a tip about a drug deal and found Barba parked inside a rental car on Duke Street in downtown Norfolk. A drug dog alerted on the vehicle, and police found a shoebox full of drugs inside.

Barba was sentenced to 45 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Barba, who is from Point Pleasant, New Jersey, competed during Season 6 of "American Idol" in 2007. Barba made the Top 16. Ultimately, Jordin Sparks won that season.

