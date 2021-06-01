Apartment building destroyed by fire in Park Place section of Norfolk

Norfolk firefighters were on West 28th Street for hours trying to put out the fire at the old apartment building.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note : Our original story said the fire was on 27th Street in Norfolk. I was a block over on West 28th Street.

Nothing was left of an old apartment building in Park Place after a fire tore through it Wednesday morning.

Crews were on the scene of the fire on West 28th Street for hours.

One neighbor said she woke up to the flames and the heat from it. The heat melted siding on the front of her home and caused some of her windows to crack.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Cleanup crews were there after firefighters had things out. The crews, in part, used a backhoe to do their work.