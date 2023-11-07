Will Norfolk approve revised plan for Casino? Process underway

Phase 1 would act as their temporary facility, while Phase 2 would build around it with more space for gaming, the hotel, resort amenities, and more.

NORFOLK, Va. — Designs for Norfolk's casino project are drawn and on the table for consideration. On Monday, architects for HeadWaters Resort and Casino presented their new plan in front of a city review board.

That put an approval process into motion for the multi-million dollar project. The next steps for it will include several meetings and presentations in front of Norfolk city leaders.

The initial build or "Phase 1" proposal includes a 90,000 square-foot facility with approximately 45,000 square feet for gaming, a sports bar and restaurant, a grand lobby, and a multi-level parking garage.

All of that would take over roughly five acres of property between Harbor Park and the Norfolk Amtrak station.

"To be clear, we're still building the $500 million resort and casino that was promised, but what we're planning on doing is in two phases," explained HeadWaters Resort and Casino spokesperson Jay Smith.

Smith said the plan is to break ground on Phase 1 by the end of this year.

"We could be open by the end of 2024 [or] beginning of '25 at the latest and then immediately begin construction on Phase 2," he said.

Phase 1 would act as their temporary facility, while Phase 2 would build around it with more space for gaming, the hotel, resort amenities, and more.

"It will be first class from the beginning," Smith declared.

While the developers are looking to break ground by the end of this year, casino architects plan to present in front of Norfolk's architectural review board again on July 24. That's when they'll seek a recommendation on whether to move forward.

After that, the city's planning commissioners and Norfolk City Council members would have to vote.