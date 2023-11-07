Military tribute beer company headed to Norfolk faces 'divisive' accusations from Virginia delegate

Armed Forces Brewing Company is taking over O'Connor Brewing Company's space in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new brewery headed to Norfolk is accused of being “divisive.”

In a video statement posted on social media, Virginia Del. Jackie Glass voiced concerns about Armed Forces Brewing Company’s "anti-LGBTQ+ values.”

The self-described "military tribute brewery," the company is taking over O’Connor Brewing Company’s space in Ghent once it closes this month.

“My values don’t align with those of the Armed Forces Brewing leadership – my personal values," Glass said in her video.

There was excitement when the brewery was first announced. Glass had initially welcomed the company in a press release issued by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office.

“We welcome Armed Forces Brewing to Norfolk as they work to bring investors and grow their brand and distribution efforts. We are proud to support those who support our veterans and the community as a whole,” Glass wrote in the release.

But now under further review, Glass said she has concerns about the company.

“This message is in response to my quote last week welcoming the Armed Forces Brewing to the 89th district and the recent discovery this week of the company’s leadership, divisive and anti-LGBTQI+ values," Glass said in her video statement.

“Our office frequently receives requests from the executive branch for new economic development – especially small businesses in our district. The turnout time is often very quick. We do our best to review the company and respond. I could have done more due diligence and vetting [of] the Armed Forces Brewing executive leadership. Full stop.”

Although Glass did not point to any specific examples, the company’s director of military relations, Robert J. O’Neill, attracted controversy earlier this year.

On Twitter, he criticized the Navy for using an active-duty drag queen as a digital ambassador. He wrote in part: “The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter… I can’t believe I fought for this.”

O’Neill is a former Navy SEAL and part of the team that killed terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

“Let me start by emphasizing that I do not tolerate hatred or bigotry," Glass said in her video.

Armed Forces Brewing Company CEO Alan Beal responded to Glass with a statement, saying he was disappointed she didn't contact him with her concerns.

“She’s my representative as a citizen of Norfolk, as well as Armed Forces Brewing Company’s representative," Beal said. "If she had, she'd know that Armed Forces Brewing Company respects and embraces all of the military, veteran and patriotic community—which is made up of a VERY diverse group of Americans."

"We partner with and support many non-profits such as the John Daly – Major Ed Heart of a Lion Foundation, Code of Vets, and the Special Operators Transition Foundation to raise money for veterans and their families, regardless of their gender, gender identification, race, religious or political beliefs. We love them all. There is no hate emanating from this organization.”

Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan is also voicing concerns about the company after researching their social media.

“There were a lot of red flags and I’m not sure that they have done their due diligence about what the city of Norfolk is about and what we value," McClellan said. "The rhetoric and the use of guns shooting things up, it just seems to be counter-intuitive to the message we’re trying to send here.”

She added: "We in the city of Norfolk really value our veterans. We really value the military and we value the honor that they serve by. And unfortunately what I saw in these videos was dishonorable."

McClellan also pointed out that there are steps the brewery's owners need to take before they can operate as a taproom in the city and Norfolk City Council will review the business.

"Any business who comes here anyone that wants to open a taproom has to go through the conditional use process," McClellan said. "At this point, nothing is going to happen as it relates to anything regarding the taproom. By right, they potentially could operate the brewing piece of it because it's the commercial use that's already there. But as it relates to having alcohol sales with entertainment, that has to go through the city council."

Youngkin said Armed Forces Brewing Company will establish its headquarters and first brewing facility in Norfolk to expand national and global distribution.

Youngkin's statement said Virginia competed with Florida and Maryland for the project, which will create 47 jobs.

Glass is hosting a town hall Wednesday night to hear from the community about Armed Forces Brewing Company.

"This moment highlights the need for us to discuss the underlying issues and possible solutions for what continues to plague our city’s progress in the commonwealth and allowing things like this," Glass said. "Things like failed and questionable economic development decisions, practices that lack transparency or quite frankly - honesty, inequitable public participation, and more most importantly a shadow government that continues to decide our future."

“These things didn’t start with this brewery and certainly won’t end if we don’t choose to bark up the right tree. Because right now, Norfolk is giving sad circus vibes.”