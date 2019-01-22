NORFOLK, Va. — The Hermitage Museum and Gardens sits off the Lafayette River with a picturesque view, but it’s that same body of water that presents challenges for the historic museum.

“Erosion takes place constantly and we have lost land on both sides of the property,” said Executive Director Jen Duncan.

City staff have started a shoreline restoration project that should wrap up soon, hopefully providing some relief.

“To re-slope it, plant grasses, all of those things will ease the action of the waves so we see less of the erosive effect the property,” said Duncan.

Recently the museum was featured in a national art publication that also highlighted the Chrysler Museum as being some of the most susceptible to sea level rise come year 2100.

Currently, there are plans to renovate the museum’s art school because it sits right on the water.

“We do have to plan for these sort of things and pay attention and preserve it.,” said Duncan. “To lose or endanger any of our institutions would be huge for the city of Norfolk.”