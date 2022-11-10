Artist teams up with students for new mural in Norfolk's Neon District

An artist and students at Governor's School of the Arts collaborated to design the mural that will soon be completed on October 21.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new mural is headed to Norfolk's Neon District, and it's a collaboration between one artist and a group of local students.

It all started when artist Matt Mcgynness cold-called officials with the Neon District and presented them with the idea for a "recipe mural" back in February of 2022.

That's when Rachel McCall with the Neon District put Mcgynness in touch with the Governor's School of the Arts and proposed a class to involve students in creating the mural.

Mcgynness and his collaborator, Zeno, created a six to nine-week class that taught students at the Governor's School of the Arts how to make public art.

The thesis of the mural was "lunchtime." Mcgynness and his students brainstormed different foods that represent lunchtime in Norfolk.