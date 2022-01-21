Person displaced after fire in home in Park Place in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in the Park Place neighborhood of Norfolk displaced one person Friday morning.
Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey with Norfolk Fire-Rescue, said crews received a call about the fire in the 400 block of 34th St. around 12:20 a.m.
Flames were coming from the attic of a house when firefighters arrived.
Ramsey said crews were able to get the fire under control in a little more than 30 minutes. Neither the person who lived there nor any firefighters was hurt.
Late Friday morning, Ramsey said officials still were investigating the cause of the fire.
The Red Cross is helping the person who was displaced find a place to stay.