Person displaced after fire in home in Park Place in Norfolk

When fire crews got to the 400 block of 34th St., they saw flames coming from the attic of a house.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in the Park Place neighborhood of Norfolk displaced one person Friday morning.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey with Norfolk Fire-Rescue, said crews received a call about the fire in the 400 block of 34th St. around 12:20 a.m.

Flames were coming from the attic of a house when firefighters arrived.

Ramsey said crews were able to get the fire under control in a little more than 30 minutes. Neither the person who lived there nor any firefighters was hurt.

Late Friday morning, Ramsey said officials still were investigating the cause of the fire.