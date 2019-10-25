NORFOLK, Va. — As parents at Sherwood Forest Elementary continue to raise concerns over the condition of the school, the school board and superintendent are keeping their promise to do more and keep parents informed.

Superintendent of Schools for Norfolk Public Schools, Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong sent a letter home to parents about the test results that are currently available.

One of the things parents requested was air quality tests for the entire school. On Friday, October 18, the school division's environmental testing contractor tested the entire school for mold, mildew and asbestos. Parents also wanted more information and a second opinion about the pest problem.

Mold

The letter noted that the National Allergy Bureau Scale standard for low levels of mold is 0 to 6,500. The highest level measured outside the school was 4,560, which is within the low level standard.

All but two rooms and common areas inside the school were below the outside levels. Room #16 and the teachers' workroom in the annex were above the outdoor reading, but still within the low level standard.

Room #16 measured 5,440 and the teachers' workroom measured 6,360. The letter said that those rooms will be tested again on Saturday, October 26 because the contractor said that cleaning efforts disturbed the air quality in those rooms.

The levels of the other rooms weren't included in the letter, the letter only stated they were below the outside reading.

Asbestos

The contractor is still testing for asbestos, and when the testing is completed the results will be sent to parents.

Pests

On Saturday, October 19, one of the division's pest management contractors began a full interior inspection of the school including areas above the ceiling level.

The inspection will continue during weekends and is expected to be completed around mid-November 2019.

A second pest management contractor is working with the NPS staff of Facilities Management and building custodians to check and monitor bait boxes outside the school at potential entry points.

The full letter can be read below: