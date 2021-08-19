Baby born in the restroom at Norfolk International Airport

The Norfolk Airport Authority confirmed a mother gave birth in an airport restroom.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Airport Authority has confirmed that a baby was born at Norfolk International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The authority got a call shortly before 4 p.m. that a woman had given birth in a restroom in the arrivals terminal building.

Both the airport's fire department and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded, and both baby and mother were taken to a local hospital. There is no immediate word on the mother or child's condition at this time.

13News Now has reached out to Norfolk Fire & Rescue for more information.