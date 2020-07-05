Baby's death in 2019 in Norfolk ruled homicide; 13-year-old charged with murder

Police said a 13-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of his 9-month-old relative. The baby died in December 2019.

NORFOLK, Va. — The medical examiner in Norfolk said that the death of a 9-month-old in December 2019 was a homicide.

Police said a 13-year-old relative is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the baby's death. Officers initially classified the death of the 9-month-old as "undetermined."

Detectives went to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters on December 19, 2019. Staff members found injuries on the baby. The 9-month-old died on December 30, 2019.

The 13-year-old relative is being held at the Norfolk Detention Home.

Detectives have not released any other details about the investigation.