'Back to School Bash' in Norfolk supports military families

NORFOLK, Va. — A back to school event in Norfolk helped out military families ahead of a new school year Wednesday evening.
Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads hosted its "Back to School Bash" with free school supplies for the community.
The bash also featured bounce houses, carnival games, a DJ, a petting zoo, a trackless train and other activities.
The festival, while focused on back to school support, featured other helpful community resources, too.
A housing resource fair with informational tables also opened up during the bash. Marine Corps Community Services, Housing Service Center, Fleet and Family Support Center, Liberty Military Housing and the Norfolk Police Department were just a few of the organizations that participated.
“Many of our military families have stressors and challenges that they deal with every day," Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads, said. "To be able to provide them with a free and fun event continues to highlight our mission of providing quality of life programs for those who sacrifice so much by serving and protecting our country.”