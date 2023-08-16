'Back to School Bash' in Norfolk supports military families

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads hosted the event to help out the military community ahead of the new school year.

NORFOLK, Va. — A back to school event in Norfolk helped out military families ahead of a new school year Wednesday evening.

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads hosted its "Back to School Bash" with free school supplies for the community.

The bash also featured bounce houses, carnival games, a DJ, a petting zoo, a trackless train and other activities.

The festival, while focused on back to school support, featured other helpful community resources, too.

A housing resource fair with informational tables also opened up during the bash. Marine Corps Community Services, Housing Service Center, Fleet and Family Support Center, Liberty Military Housing and the Norfolk Police Department were just a few of the organizations that participated.