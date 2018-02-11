NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — After spending three months at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, an Australian man is finally home.

It was supposed to be a fun family reunion trip to the Outer Banks, but it turned into a nightmare. A ball fell into the Pamlico Sound, and Gilbert dove into the water to get it.

Gilbert realized he could not get out of the water after he hit his head on a sandbar. The impact shattered a vertebra in his spine, which paralyzed him from the chest down.

Gilbert was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was rushed into the first of many surgeries.

His GoFundMe page gained a lot of attention, especially from the Lost actor Terry O’Quinn. In mid-October, enough money was raised to send Gilbert home.

On Thursday, after a lot of work and preparation by the Sentara care management team, Gilbert landed in Sydney, Australia. He will continue to receive care close to his family.

