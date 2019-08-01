The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center found a home for Badger the pig!

He's a three-year-old neutered Vietnamese Potbellied pig that loves bananas and cucumbers.

Badger is trained to a use a littler box because the little guy never has lived outside.

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center

“He was surrendered to our shelter on December 1st when his new family was unable to keep up with the cost and care of having a pig,” said Kennel Supervisor Shannon Phillips.

The little guy is shy at first, but he will do anything for food. Pigs often learn quicker than cats or dogs, so the possibilities are endless when it comes to how many things pig owners can teach them.

Badger was adopted Wednesday.

Oink, oink!