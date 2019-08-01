The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is trying to find a forever home for Badger the pig!

He's a three-year-old neutered Vietnamese Potbellied pig that loves bananas and cucumbers.

Badger is trained to a use a littler box because the little guy never has lived outside.

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center

“He was surrendered to our shelter on December 1st when his new family was unable to keep up with the cost and care of having a pig,” said Kennel Supervisor Shannon Phillips.

The little guy is shy at first, but he will do anything for food.

For those interested in adopting Badger, there are a few special requirements. Potbellied pigs aren't allowed in Norfolk, so his new family has to live in an area that allows pigs.

His adoptive family will need to "pig-proof" its home. Badger is very smart, so he knows how to get into things. He needs a place to root around, like a backyard.

Pigs often learn quicker than cats or dogs, so the possibilities are endless when it comes to how many things pig owners can teach them.

Anyone interested in adopting Badger should contact Shannon Phillips at Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, 5585 Sabre Rd. Norfolk, (757) 441-5505.

Oink, oink!