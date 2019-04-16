NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, a special celebration is being held to mark the 75th commissioning anniversary of Battleship Wisconsin.

The ship, which was commissioned on April 16, 1944, played a key role in World War II, the Korean Conflict, and Operation Desert Shield. The vessel earned five battle stars for service and was once home to nearly 3,000 men.

The ship's final decommissioning was in 1991 and it was then moved to Nauticus in 2000 as a floating museum.

Nauticus is hosting year-long anniversary celebrations called "Their Stories. Our History." Starting April 16 through October, Nauticus will share stories of the sailors who served on the ship.

Nauticus will show videotaped accounts of life aboard the ship from those who called it home, as well as the opening of interior spaces never seen by the public, will be among the many ways visitors will be able to fully experience the vessel once called “A City at Sea.”

“The Battleship Wisconsin is a national treasure,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus earlier this year. “It’s Nauticus’ extraordinary privilege to be the steward of the ship, but it belongs to the great country for which it served for so many years.”

A ceremony to mark the Wisconsin's commissioning will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Nauticus. If you plan on attending, civilians should wear business attire and military should wear summer whites.