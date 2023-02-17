Beloved Norfolk bike store owner killed in South Carolina crash

Michael Shipp founded East Coast Bicycles on Colley Avenue in 1998, and friends said he died doing one of the things he loved most: riding his bike.

NORFOLK, Va. — A longtime business owner and beloved leader of Norfolk's cyclist community has died.

Michael Shipp, owner of East Coast Bicycles, was killed in a traffic collision on a South Carolina highway Thursday afternoon, according to loved ones.

The 53-year-old man celebrated his birthday on Valentine's Day.

Shipp opened the shop on Colley Avenue in 1998, and for decades, he's been an advocate and friend of riders throughout Hampton Roads.

Kyle Lippiatt, store manager and friend, said Shipp died while traveling to an out-of-town biking trip.

“It’s surreal and I still have a hard time really absorbing it all, to be honest with you," he said.

According to a South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson, the collision happened Thursday around 1:50 p.m. on US-521 in Clarendon County.

The driver of a truck rear-ended a cyclist, later identified by family as Shipp. Shipp died at the scene, and medics transported the driver of the truck into a hospital for injuries, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell.

"[Michael] passed away today while doing one of the things he loved most - riding his bike," read a post on East Coast Bicycle's Facebook page.

News of Shipp's death has been a crushing blow to a tight-knit community of avid bicycle riders in Norfolk. People described the husband and father of two children as passionate and positive about others.

One of Andrew Hund's earliest memories of Shipp came at the age of 8. Hund recalls Shipp coming to his rescue when a group of teens tried to steal his bicycle. Throughout the years, Hund said Shipp encouraged him to pursue his passion for riding and eventually opening his own bicycle store.

"He paved the way so much for this city with bikes," said Hund, owner of Recycle Factory. "When I think of bikes in Norfolk, I think of Mike."

Back at East Coast Bicycles, one of Shipp's bikes, decorated with flowers, is on display behind the register. The store remained open for business Friday, which Shipp wound want.

“He would complain if I decided to close because God forbid if someone needed to come out to buy a bike or needed a flat tire repaired," said Lippiatt.

Several people called or visited the shop throughout the day to share Shipp's impact on their lives.

“Anybody that has raced or bought a bike in the last 25 years, chances are they had an interaction with him down the line," said Lippiatt.

Lippiatt planned to travel to meet Shipp on the trip Friday morning.

“With anything like that you think about the 'what ifs," he said. "What if I can be down there with him? Would we both be on the road?"

Lippiatt, who has worked closely with Shipp for two years, said his friend would text or call him daily on his way to work. Friday, Lippiatt rode to work in silence.

"I’m really going to miss his upbeat energy because he would call me excited about the smallest stuff. It really didn’t matter what it was," he said.

Lippiatt said they are thinking of ways to honor Shipp, including a possible community ride in his memory.