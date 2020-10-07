Police on scene of shooting in the area of the Berkley Bridge

Both Norfolk and State Police are investigating after a person may have been shot on the bridge.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk and Virginia State Police are on the scene of a shooting near the Berkley Bridge and Interstate 264.

Details are still limited but we're told the man may have been shot on the bridge. There's no word on his condition at this time.

As of 4:45 p.m., westbound lanes are closed on I-264 at the bridge and detours are in place at the Brambleton Avenue exit (exit 11B) and the Waterside Drive exit (exit 9B).

No other information was immediately available.