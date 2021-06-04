Berkley, Campostella communities in Norfolk finally getting grocery store

The communities have been a food desert ever since Fresh Farm closed a few years ago.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk announced on Friday morning a new grocery store for the Berkley and Campostella communities.

The grocery store is badly needed for an area that has been considered a food desert ever since Fresh Farm closed a few years ago.

The city said getting one back in the Berkley and Campostella communities has been a top priority by City Council.

City leaders set aside $550,000 in the 2020 budget to attract a grocer to move into the vacant store.

In the past few years since the closing, community organizers have set up mobile food pantry events to feed hundreds of families in the neighborhoods.

A previous 13News Now story from May 2019 said the city was negotiating a deal with Piggly Wiggly, but no deal is in place as of yet.