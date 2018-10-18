NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) — For the second year, the Chrysler Museum of Art will display pieces created by jail inmates in Hampton Roads.

Inmates from Norfolk, Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Regional Jail will submit pieces.

Barbara Johnson created a drawing titled “Addiction: One Eye Open, One Eye Closed.” It starts out with a blood-stained set of eyes etched in paper, but ends with bright colors and both eyes opened.

"This is how I felt when I was addicted,” Johnson pointed out. “This is how I feel now. Now both eyes are open."

Lori Coupland created a 3D art piece that chronicles her time battling addiction as well. She was admitted to the jail on a probation violation. Her piece starts out dark, but ends with hope.

"It's about abuse. It's about being incarcerated for most of my adult life," Coupland said. "But I still have a lot of fight in me."

Their pieces join about a dozen others that are vying for a spot at the Chrysler Museum of Art’s special exhibit “Beyond the Block.”

It’s showing from Nov. 6 to Jan. 13.

While some pieces might not make the cut, inmates say the process has been therapeutic and they hope their illustrations speak to others.

"God's got a purpose for my life. Hopefully I can save someone else,” Johnson said.

"Don't give up ... just don't give up,” said Coupland.

© 2018 WVEC