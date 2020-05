The accident happened at the intersection of 35th Street and Hampton Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following an accident in Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, the accident happened around 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Street and Hampton Boulevard. Authorities say the accident involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say the man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.