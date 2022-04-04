Biomedical company to expand in Norfolk, create 92 new jobs

The expansion means a $5 million investment and 92 new jobs in Norfolk.

A sports medicine company that creates technology to treat tendon and ligament injuries will be expanding in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday.

The governor sent out a statement while he was on the way to Embody, Inc.'s building to share the news.

"Embody’s growth in the City of Norfolk demonstrates the strength of research and development, higher education resources, and talent the Hampton Roads region offers innovative medical technology developers," Youngkin wrote.

"We look forward to seeing this homegrown Virginia company’s far-reaching impact, advancing the sports medicine field in our Commonwealth and beyond."

The expansion means a $5 million investment and 92 new jobs in Norfolk. And, the 10,000 square feet of new space will open up research options.

The company's headquarters are in Innovation Research Park at Old Dominion University. Jeff Conroy, the CEO of Embody, said this location strategically helps the company hire qualified workers.

"The advantages for us include access to a technical workforce, strong academic and clinical research partners, our DARPA/DOD partners, and an investor base committed to funding innovation and breakthrough healthcare," he said.

Embody has received grants from DARPA/DOD to develop its special biomaterials. The private company specializes in foot, ankle, rotator cuff and ACL injuries.