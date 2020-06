The walk is meant to uplift Black families and fight stereotypes. Families of all races are welcome.

NORFOLK, Va. — In Norfolk, there's a plan to honor dads on Sunday afternoon with a family walk.

The "Black Fathers Matter Too" starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

It's meant to uplift Black families and fight stereotypes. Families of all races are welcome.

The event will begin at the Martin Luther King Monument and end at Norfolk Lafayette City Park on Granby Street.