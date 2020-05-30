Black Lives Matter 757 holds protests over George Floyd's death

People in Hampton Roads are demanding justice for George Floyd. Black Lives Matter 757 and protesters are marching the streets in Hampton and Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Protesters in Hampton Roads are hitting the streets Friday night.

The group, Black Lives Matter 757 is demanding change, after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Organizers tell us they'll meet at Fort Monroe in Hampton and at Martin Luther King Park in Norfolk at 7:57 p.m. to hold a rally.

“This isn't the first case of 'I can't breathe,' and we feel the police don't care about us. It's open season for black people,” said Black Lives Matter 757 president Aubrey Japharii Jones. “This has got to stop.”

BLM757 has held protests and rallies before in Hampton Roads, and they want to see an end to this type of violence.