Lawyer for convicted ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe asks for competency hearing

The lawyer for former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe said his client suffers from early-onset Alzheimer's disease and his mental health condition is declining rapidly.

The attorney for a former Hampton Roads sheriff convicted of federal bribery charges last year has requested a competency evaluation before sentencing, saying his client's mental health has declined rapidly.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that defense attorney James Broccoletti said in a motion that former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe suffers from early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Broccoletti asked the court to order an examination to determine if McCabe's mentally competent.

To be found competent, a defendant must be able to understand the proceedings and help with their defense. Usually, competency issues are raised before trial, not sentencing.