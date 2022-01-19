x
Norfolk

Lawyer for convicted ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe asks for competency hearing

The lawyer for former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe said his client suffers from early-onset Alzheimer's disease and his mental health condition is declining rapidly.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired Aug. 24, 2021, when Bob McCabe was convicted on federal bribery charges.

The attorney for a former Hampton Roads sheriff convicted of federal bribery charges last year has requested a competency evaluation before sentencing, saying his client's mental health has declined rapidly.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that defense attorney James Broccoletti said in a motion that former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe suffers from early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Broccoletti asked the court to order an examination to determine if McCabe's mentally competent.

To be found competent, a defendant must be able to understand the proceedings and help with their defense. Usually, competency issues are raised before trial, not sentencing.

McCabe was convicted of bribery and public corruption in August. Sentencing was scheduled for Friday but has been pushed back to May 20.

