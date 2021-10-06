Police recover man's body from water off Granby St. in Norfolk

Norfolk police said they found a man's body floating in water in the Riverview section of the city. They do not suspect any foul play.

Police said they were investigating after a man's body was found in the water Wednesday morning in Riverview.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call just before 7:30 a.m. about a body seen floating in the water, in the 4200 block of Granby Street. That's near the bridge that goes over the Lafayette River.

Officers were able to recover the body from the water. They said no foul play was suspected in the incident.