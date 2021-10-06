Police recover man's body from water off Granby St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from May 2021.
Police said they were investigating after a man's body was found in the water Wednesday morning in Riverview.
The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call just before 7:30 a.m. about a body seen floating in the water, in the 4200 block of Granby Street. That's near the bridge that goes over the Lafayette River.
Officers were able to recover the body from the water. They said no foul play was suspected in the incident.
Police said how the man died was considered undetermined as of Wednesday morning.