NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Norfolk are investigating after a body was found in the water near East Beach early Monday morning.

Police tweeted that the body of a man was recovered near Bay Point marina just after midnight. Investigators are describing it as an undetermined death.

The man has not been identified at this time. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

I'm live throughout the morning w/ updates.



Covering stories out here before, I know people live on docked boats and any death hits this tight-knit community hard. #13NewsNow https://t.co/a9Lv2uOeuN — Steven Graves 13News Now (@13StevenGraves) October 8, 2018

