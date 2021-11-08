Man's death investigated after body pulled from water in Norfolk

Members of the Norfolk Police Department and Norfolk Fire-Rescue were in the 400 block of E. Indian River Rd. shortly after 3 p.m. after they received word of a possible water rescue there. The location area is in the area of Colonna's Shipyard.

When officers got there, they found an unconscious man who already had been pulled from the water. The man died there, and police said they were investigating the death as undetermined until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner could provide the manner and cause of death.