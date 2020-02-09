Bomb threat at Marine Hydraulics in Norfolk

Dispatchers received a call about a bomb threat at Marine Hydraulics on Warrington Avenue in the Chelsea section of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday morning, police received a call about a bomb threat at Marine Hydraulics on Warrington Avenue in the Chelsea section of Norfolk.

There are at least four ships at the repair center there today, including USS Ramage.

Dispatchers said the initial call came in around 8:45 a.m. They were not able to give many specifics about the threat while officers were responding to the issue.

13News Now reached out to the Norfolk Police Department, the Navy, and Marine Hydarulics, itself, for more information.

Around 11 a.m., a spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the Navy was leading the investigation.