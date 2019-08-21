NORFOLK, Va. — For the second time in just over a week, a bomb threat has been reported at Colonna's Shipyard in Norfolk.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the call came in reference to a ship at the shipyard around 1:17 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

Another threat had been reported on August 13 in reference to USS Gunston Hall, which is currently being worked on at the shipyard.

NCIS is investigating that threat.

Another threat had been made at the shipyard back in June.

