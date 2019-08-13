NORFOLK, Va. — For the second time in recent months, a bomb threat has been reported in reference to USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) while it is being worked on at Colonna's Shipyard in Norfolk.

According to the Navy PAO for Expeditionary Strike Group 2, Lt. Commander Amelia Umayam, the threat was called in around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday while the ship was pierside at the shipyard.

"Immediate measures were taken. Security sweeps and extensive inspections are ongoing," Umayam said in a statement.

NCIS is investigating the threat.

Back in June, another threat was called in reference to the Gunston Hall. There's no word on if any arrests were made in that original threat, or if the two threats are connected.

The Whidbey Island-class dock ship has been at the shipyard since March.

