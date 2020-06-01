NORFOLK, Va. — New details are coming out over a Norfolk father accused of the death of his little boy.

Hank Smith appeared in court for a bond hearing on Monday. In November of 2018, police found his 4-year-old son, Larkin Carr, covered in bruises and with no pulse back. He later died at the hospital.

During Monday's hearing, prosecutors told the judge they had an affidavit from a doctor's note that states if the boy had received treatment 72 hours before he died, he could have survived.

According to that affidavit, Smith noticed something was wrong with Larkin, but thought it was something he ate and decided not to take him to the hospital.

Prosecutors said that decision contributed to charging him with felony homicide, in addition to prior child neglect and abuse charges.

A judge did grant Smith a $25,000 bond, but Smith has to remain in custody until the Commonwealth can appeal the judge's decision.

