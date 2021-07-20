Bond hearing postponed for Norfolk Public Schools teacher accused of arson

Ryan Elza was supposed to find out if a judge would grant him bond, but his lawyer asked that the hearing be removed from the docket.

NORFOLK, Va. — A bond hearing scheduled Tuesday for a teacher accused of setting fire to a car that spread to a home in West Ghent was postponed at the request of his lawyer.

Investigators said Ryan Elza, 42, set the fire in June, shortly after an argument with a neighbor. The neighbor, Patrick McGee, lives across from Elza, who is a teacher for Norfolk Public Schools.

Prosecutors said Elza had an argument with McGee in May. The argument had to do with Elza's wife's car which McGee thought was abandoned. Shortly after the argument, the car went up in flames. Elza pointed investigators in the direction of McGee, but investigators found that McGee was out of town with his family at the time of the fire which spread from the car to McGee's home.

Prosecutors said investigators found video that shows Elza walking to the back of his apartment with lighter fluid and a bag of charcoal.

Charcoal was used to set fire to the car, and investigators found pieces of the bag of charcoal in the debris.

Elza was arrested about on July 5, about a month after the fire.

Elza previously told 13News Now things weren't as they appeared, and everything was a mistake.

"Because of the way it looked with the video footage or my proximity or my past problems with this individual, Mr. McGee, it kind of puts me in the situation for 'Oh, he looks good for this, so let's go for him.'"

Judge Joe Lindsey originally left the bond option open, something he said he never does in cases like these.

The reason for Elza's lawyer's request to remove the bond hearing from the docket Tuesday wasn't clear.