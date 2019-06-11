NORFOLK, Va. — After 15 years in business, the Borjo Coffeehouse on Monarch Way is closing.

In a Facebook post, the business said their last day of service will be Sunday, December 14. All are welcome to still taste the Borjo Coffeehouse experience at the Borjo Drinkbars within TASTE Ghent, TASTE Westhampton, and TASTE Town Center, which is opening early next year.

In a statement on Facebook, the coffeehouse on 4416 Monarch Way said:

"We want to thank all of you for your support over the years. We know that Borjo is a home away from home for many of our guests, especially our ODU family, and we cannot fully express how much we appreciate your patronage, loyalty, and friendship.



We are also grateful for our team at Borjo and are committed to helping each of them transition to other opportunities within the TASTE family of businesses, if they so choose.



But before that all goes down, we hope that you will come pay us a visit during our last month in business. We would love to see each of you for a proper farewell."

The company said it has no immediate plans, but they are hopeful for what the future holds, and maybe a Borjo Coffeehouse 2.0.

