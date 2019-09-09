NORFOLK, Va. — The Tidewater Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers hosted their fifth annual Bowling for Rhinos to raise money for rhinoceros conservation.

The event on August 31 was used to unite animal care professionals in raising awareness and funds for the conservation of rhino and their habitats. The event was also able to raise $5,200 through a silent auction, raffles, lane sponsors, and bowling.

Auction items included hand-painted wine glasses by “Pepper” a Virginia Zoo orangutan, unique carved bird eggs, original artwork, and other zoo-centric items.

The Tidewater Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers is made up of keepers, educators, and volunteers from the Virginia Zoo, the Virginia Aquarium, the Virginia Living Museum, and Maymont. They all donate their time and organizational connections to help raise money to send directly to conservation organizations in need.

The money supports a continued effort to help protect endangered rhinos as well as the ecosystems they live in. More than $7.8 million has been raised nationally since 1990 through this event.

One hundred percent of all event proceeds and online donations are sent directly to Situ Rhino Conservation areas.

