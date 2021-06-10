Breeze Airways takes first flight out of Norfolk International Airport

The airline flew its first trip out of ORF to Charleston, South Carolina, at 9:35 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — New discount airline Breeze Airways made its first flight out of Norfolk International Airport on Thursday morning.

The low-cost carrier connects Norfolk to cities such as Columbus, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; New Orleans, Louisiana; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Providence, Rhode Island; and Tampa, Florida.

Breeze Airways will invest $5.2 million to establish an operations center in the city. The new airline will create 116 new jobs.

Norfolk will be one of Breeze Airways’ first four operations bases in the United States, and the airline also plans to offer flights out of Richmond International Airport.