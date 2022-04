Police ask if you see Brian Holycross, 40, to call 911.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk need help finding a missing man who suffers from mental health issues.

The man, 40-year-old Brian Holycross, was last seen on March 11.

Holycross is 5'7" and 150 pounds. There weren't any details available about the last place he was seen, or what he was wearing.

Police say he is known to frequent the area surrounding Berry Robinson Center.