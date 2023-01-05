Saying farewell: Brick Anchor Brew House in downtown Norfolk announces its closure

Brick Anchor Brew House opened in 2016 and focuses on serving "farm to fork" American offerings alongside Virginia-focused brews, according to their website.

After nearly seven years serving the local community with their delicious dishes, a downtown Norfolk restaurant is closing its doors.

Located in downtown Norfolk on Granby Street, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they would end their operations on February 3.

"Over nearly seven years, we have been fortunate to meet and serve many of you, and we will dearly miss doing so. We have been proud to be a member of the downtown Norfolk community and to play a small part in many of your life celebrations," the owner of Brick Anchor Brew House, Phil Smith, wrote.

"We make this announcement a month in advance to inform you and provide our staff time to find alternate employment."

By Thursday morning, the Facebook post was filled with residents sharing their disappointment and past photos from their times at the Brick Anchor Brew House.

"We will be hosting all scheduled events up to our closure date. If you have organized an event with us after 4 February 2023, I will reach out via email, or you can do likewise with me. I am very sorry that this will affect your scheduled event with us," the post continued.

"...Thank you for your support and for filling the 'Brick' with laughter and memories. It was much appreciated."

The post also mentioned that Smith would be available via email at info@brickanchor.com if any other local businesses were looking to hire restaurant staff or to help patrons find other restaurants to host their future events.

A specific reason for the closure was not given.