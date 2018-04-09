NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A family was dealt two tragedies in less than two months when a teenager died Monday night. The 14-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed. Someone shot and killed his sister in July.

Norfolk police said the incident involving the boy happened at the intersection of Shoop Avenue and Peronne Avenue before 8 p.m.

Relatives told 13News Now his name was Jaylon Leary.

Investigators said the 14-year-old tried to cross the street on his scooter when a car hit him. Emergency workers got there and found him lying in the roadway where he died. The driver of the car stayed there.

"I was shocked last night about Jaylon getting killed because he was nice and quiet and all that stuff," said Melvin Phillips, Jaylon's grandfather. "Terrible."

It came on the heels of Jaylon's sister's death in July. Someone shot De'Jana Leary. She was a student at Maury High School and just 15 years old.

"She came and hugged me, 'Grandpop, we going home.' I said 'All right, baby..take care bye-bye!'" said Phillips. "And she got shot to death that night!"

Jaylon was supposed to start his freshman year at Maury High School on Tuesday, the day after his death.

Neighbors said they have requested "speed humps" to reduce violations on Shoop Avenue, but haven't gotten any results. The street was recently repaved, but those humps weren't a part of the plans, according to city spokesperson Lori Crouch.

Jaylon's father, Jose Leary, said he hopes this is a wake up call.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash that killed the teen. Once the Norfolk Police Fatality Team completes its investigation, its findings will be handed over to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office which will determine if charges should be filed.

According to witnesses a little boy was killed. They say the car that hit him was going “80 miles per hour” and “never even slowed down.” #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/KyaFovfrcZ — Robert Boyd 13News Now (@13robertboyd) September 4, 2018

A Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman provided 13News Now with this statment:

Norfolk Public Schools has learned of the passing of an incoming freshman student. Our hearts are heavy as we begin the school year with news of this tragic accident. Supports are in place for students and staff who have been impacted by this awful event. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of this student. We hope all who knew this young person are able to find some comfort in their memories as they will last forever.

The school division had support staff available at Maury High School as well as the middle school Jaylon attended.

