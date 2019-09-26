NORFOLK, Va. — Police need help in identifying a suspected burglar in Norfolk.

Investigators say that around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man was seen inside a home in the 2400 block of Blueberry Road. The homeowner arrived at the residence and as he approached the unknown man, the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at him before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was seen getting into a nearby small, red pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.

Norfolk police ask that if you recognize the vehicle or know any information about this burglary, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.