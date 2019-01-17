NORFOLK, Va. — Chow and Tortilla West, both popular restaurants in Norfolk, took to Facebook Wednesday to announce they will be closing their doors.

Chow, which has been open for seven years, and Tortilla West, which operated for 11 years, will serve customers for the last time on Saturday, January 19.

According to court documents, Chow and Tortilla West owner Johnathan Boggs is being sued by business partner Michael Davis. Davis and Boggs own A.W. Shucks Restaurant, which is officially called NVNG, Inc.

NVNG has no interest in Chow or Tortilla West.

The civil suit alleges Boggs transferred more than $1,000,000 from 2013-2018 on self-dealing transactions that were not authorized or disclosed by NVNG.

Davis alleges Boggs directed company money into his own accounts, used company debit cards on dozens of occasions that didn’t benefit the company and used money to help buy himself a house.

The lawsuit says Boggs wasted company assets and profited while damaging the company.

Other Norfolk restaurants that closed their doors recently include Pasha Mezze and Bardo.

La Bella in Ghent restaurant owner Andrea Di Carlo said restaurants are struggling beacuse it’s hard to attract and keep customers.

“They’re not eating out, they’re spending their money differently, they have spots that they are dedicated to going to,” said Di Carlo.

Di Carlo explained closures can hit anyone, regardless of how successful a restaurant appears to be.

“This industry is like the weather, literally,” said Di Carlo. “One day it can be good and one day it can turn into a storm just like that.”

Bartender Joshua Carl works at Torch, which is down the street from Tortilla West. He said it's too soon to tell if his neighbor’s closure will affect the Chelsea District.

“I think we’re going to see the exact effect on all of us but it’s just the way this business goes sometimes,” said Carl.

Both posts have garnered over 100 comments Wednesday night with many people expressing their sadness about the announcement.