NORFOLK, Va. — On Thanksgiving morning at Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk, people sang, prayed, and enjoyed a hot meal around the table.

The church hosted its annual Feed the City Event on Thursday.

Cliff Hedgspeth, the church’s outreach director, predicted volunteers would serve more than 700 meals on Thanksgiving.

“Everybody doesn't have the means, they’re insecure when it comes to food,” said Hedgspeth.



Vera Steed, who lives in Norfolk, brought her grandchildren to the event. They enjoyed a hot meal around the table.

“I come out here because the food is good and I’m thankful,” said Steed. “I’m single, so you know I ain't cooking.”

Some volunteers served meals on plates, while others packed them into to-go bags and delivered them to people in the community.

Beyond providing meals, Hedgspeth said he hopes the church will give people something more: togetherness.

“It’s such a blessing because I know how important it is to be with family on a day like this,” said Hedgspeth. “Some are homeless and they’re estranged from their families and to have them come and have fellowship with other people, it blesses my heart.”

It's that sense of community that made Thanksgiving special for Steed.

“My mom's gone, my sister has her own family and stuff, and I’m the only one that's single,” said Steed.



But in a room filled with love and support, she wasn’t alone. For that, she was thankful.

