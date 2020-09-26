Candlelight vigil held for missing Norfolk teen found dead

On Friday night, friends and loved ones of Asia Cowell gathered together for support. They held a candlelight prayer vigil at her school, Granby High.

NORFOLK, Va. — Friends and family of a Norfolk teenager are grieving.

On Wednesday, police found 17-year-old Asia Cowell dead in Newport News. She disappeared earlier this month.

On Friday night, her friends and loved ones gathered together for support. They held a candlelight prayer vigil at her school, Granby High.

Asia's aunt is one of the people who spoke.

"We live in a generation where we can be kind of selfish and Asia wasn’t selfish," Tatina Cowell said. "Especially when it came to that age group. She wasn’t selfish."

Asia vanished almost three weeks ago. Now Newport News Police, Norfolk Police, and the FBI are trying to figure out what happened to the teen.

If you know anything that could help their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People also can submit tips online.