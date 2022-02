It's not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, or what caused it.

NORFOLK, Va. — A car went through the front wall of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Norfolk Wednesday morning. The store is on Colley Avenue.

The city's dispatch services could only say it happened around 7:15 a.m.

By 8 a.m., there weren't any details to say if anyone had been hurt in the crash. A firetruck was at the scene to help.