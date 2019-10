NORFOLK, Va. — A crash crash early Wednesday morning shut down Monticello Avenue near 26th Street.

According to dispatch, the crash happened just after 5 a.m.

The crash involved two cars but no one was injured.

Norfolk police are directing traffic while tow trucks take the vehicles from the scene.

You can get around the crash by using Granby and Church streets.

